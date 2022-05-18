In Pictures: Rangers fans get ready for the big Europa League final in Seville

Rangers players will become heroes if they lift the Europa League trophy in Seville, Ibrox legend Mark Hateley said as he hailed the club’s achievement in making it to the final.

By Michael Cousins
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 11:08 am
Updated Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 11:46 am

The former England and Rangers striker told how Thursday night’s match, against German side Eintracht Frankfurt, is “massive” for the Glasgow club.

1. Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers - UEFA Europa League - Final - Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan

Rangers fans ride by carriage in the old town of Seville, ahead of the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Picture date: Wednesday May 18, 2022. PA Photo

2. Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers - UEFA Europa League - Final - Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan

A Rangers fan in the old town of Seville, ahead of the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Picture date: Wednesday May 18, 2022. PA Photo.

3. Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers - UEFA Europa League - Final - Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan

Rangers fans in the Plaza de Espana before the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville. Picture date: Wednesday May 18, 2022. PA Photo.

4. Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers - UEFA Europa League - Final - Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan

Rangers fans Lee Cupples (left), Darren McGill and Stephen McGill in the Plaza de Espana before the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville.

