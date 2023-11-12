In Pictures: Remembrance services have taken place across Northern Ireland as the nation remembers

1 . Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 12th November 2023 Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council was once more honoured to be part of The Royal British Legion’s Services of Remembrance today in Lisburn and Royal Hillsborough. Alderman Tinsley, Veterans’ Champion, represented the Council in Royal Hillsborough, laying a wreath at the War Memorial on Main Street, with Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Co Down, Professor Neil McClure also laying a wreath as the local community gathered to pay their respects. Today’s Services were organised by the Lisburn and Hillsborough Branches of the Royal British Legion, leading our communities in remembering and honouring the sacrifices of all those who gave their lives in defence of their country. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council was once more honoured to be part of The Royal British Legion’s Services of Remembrance today in Lisburn and Royal Hillsborough. Alderman Tinsley, Veterans’ Champion, represented the Council in Royal Hillsborough, laying a wreath at the War Memorial on Main Street, with Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Co Down, Professor Neil McClure also laying a wreath as the local community gathered to pay their respects. Today’s Services were organised by the Lisburn and Hillsborough Branches of the Royal British Legion, leading our communities in remembering and honouring the sacrifices of all those who gave their lives in defence of their country. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye Photo: Press Eye