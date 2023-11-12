All Sections
In Pictures: Remembrance services have taken place across Northern Ireland as the nation remembers

The King led the Remembrance Sunday service at Cenotaph
By Michael Cousins
Published 12th Nov 2023, 14:59 GMT

Pictures: Pacemaker, Press Eye and Press Association

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council was once more honoured to be part of The Royal British Legion’s Services of Remembrance today in Lisburn and Royal Hillsborough. Alderman Tinsley, Veterans’ Champion, represented the Council in Royal Hillsborough, laying a wreath at the War Memorial on Main Street, with Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Co Down, Professor Neil McClure also laying a wreath as the local community gathered to pay their respects. Today’s Services were organised by the Lisburn and Hillsborough Branches of the Royal British Legion, leading our communities in remembering and honouring the sacrifices of all those who gave their lives in defence of their country. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Alderman James Tinsley, Veterans’ Champion. Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council was once more honoured to be part of The Royal British Legion’s Services of Remembrance today in Lisburn and Royal Hillsborough.

(L-R) Rev Canon Dr Bryan Follis, Rev Dr Allen Sleith, Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Co Down Professor Neil McClure and Alderman James Tinsley, Veterans’ Champion.

(L-R) Rev Canon Dr Bryan Follis, Rev Dr Allen Sleith, Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Co Down Professor Neil McClure and Alderman James Tinsley, Veterans’ Champion. Photo: Press Eye

Bangor’s Remembrance Day service

Bangor’s Remembrance Day service Photo: Pacemaker

