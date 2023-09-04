News you can trust since 1737
In Pictures: Royal Irish Regiment historic Laying up of Colours ceremony in Ballymena

On Saturday the historic Laying up of Colours ceremony attracted people from across the borough and beyond to a momentous day marking the town’s historic links to the regiment
By Michael Cousins
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:09 BST

Infantry Colours are a type of flag that embody the spirit that binds a regiment together and serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made.

Throngs of spectators have turned out in Ballymena to see the Royal Irish Regiment parade through its streets as part of a military ceremony marking their long connection with the area:-

1. Throngs of spectators have turned out in Ballymena to see the Royal Irish Regiment parade through its streets as part of a military ceremony marking their long connection with the area

Photo: Supplied:-

Throngs of spectators have turned out in Ballymena to see the Royal Irish Regiment parade through its streets as part of a military ceremony marking their long connection with the area:-

2. Throngs of spectators have turned out in Ballymena to see the Royal Irish Regiment parade through its streets as part of a military ceremony marking their long connection with the area

Throngs of spectators have turned out in Ballymena to see the Royal Irish Regiment parade through its streets as part of a military ceremony marking their long connection with the area:- Photo: Supplied:-

Throngs of spectators have turned out in Ballymena to see the Royal Irish Regiment parade through its streets as part of a military ceremony marking their long connection with the area:-

3. Throngs of spectators have turned out in Ballymena to see the Royal Irish Regiment parade through its streets as part of a military ceremony marking their long connection with the area

Throngs of spectators have turned out in Ballymena to see the Royal Irish Regiment parade through its streets as part of a military ceremony marking their long connection with the area:- Photo: Supplied:-

Throngs of spectators have turned out in Ballymena to see the Royal Irish Regiment parade through its streets as part of a military ceremony marking their long connection with the area:-

4. Throngs of spectators have turned out in Ballymena to see the Royal Irish Regiment parade through its streets as part of a military ceremony marking their long connection with the area

Throngs of spectators have turned out in Ballymena to see the Royal Irish Regiment parade through its streets as part of a military ceremony marking their long connection with the area:- Photo: Supplied:-

