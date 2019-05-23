In Pictures: Royal vist round-up. All the best images from the visit by The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Charles and Camila

1. Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwell visit to Northern Ireland

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 22nd May 2019 - 'The Prince of Wales is pictured at St Patrick�"s Roman Catholic Church in Armagh with Archbishop Eamon Martin and Archbishop Richard Clarke during their 2 day visit to Northern Ireland. The iconic twin-spired cathedral underwent a major restoration in 2003.'Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

