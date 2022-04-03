In Pictures - The official opening of the Royal Black Institution state-of-the-art headquarters in Loughgall

1.

The Royal Black Institution official opened its new state-of-the-art headquarters - marking a milestone in its 225-year history. The grand opening of the property took place on Saturday in the Co Armagh village of Loughgall. A parade of more than 2,000 sir knights, accompanied by up to 10 bands, took place before the headquarters was officially declared open by Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.