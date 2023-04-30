News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
2 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
2 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
20 hours ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
20 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
1 day ago James Bond fans convinced THIS Game Of Thrones actor will become 007

IN PICTURES: Thousands of runners are taking part in the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon raising thousands for charity

The runners, taking part to raise money for a host of worthy charities, will be cheered on as they navigate a 26.2-mile course which spans the entire city before finishing in Ormeau Park

By Michael Cousins
Published 30th Apr 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 10:53 BST

Who do you see that you know? Can you see yourself?

General view of the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event.

1. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - General view of the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye.

General view of the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo: Kelvin Boyes

Photo Sales
The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye.

2. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - General view of the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye.

The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. Photo: Kelvin Boyes

Photo Sales
Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.

3. Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press. Photo:

Photo Sales
Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.

4. Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.

Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press. Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8