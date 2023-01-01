IN PICTURES: Tiny Co Antrim harbour abuzz as daring swimmers take the plunge for New Year
Hundreds of people came out to view what is an annual tradition in the east Antrim village of Carnlough – the New Year’s Day swim.
By Adam Kula
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Old and young, wetsuited and bare-skinned, a succession of brave souls took a dip in the harbour, many clad in colourful costume.
Meanwhile many did the same in Crawfordsburn, north Down – a number of them in aid of Cancer Focus.
Here is a selection of snaps from both locations today. Happy 2023!