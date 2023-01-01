News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

IN PICTURES: Tiny Co Antrim harbour abuzz as daring swimmers take the plunge for New Year

Hundreds of people came out to view what is an annual tradition in the east Antrim village of Carnlough – the New Year’s Day swim.

By Adam Kula
7 minutes ago - 1 min read

Old and young, wetsuited and bare-skinned, a succession of brave souls took a dip in the harbour, many clad in colourful costume.

Meanwhile many did the same in Crawfordsburn, north Down – a number of them in aid of Cancer Focus.

Hide Ad

Here is a selection of snaps from both locations today. Happy 2023!

News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us