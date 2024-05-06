In pictures: Turning on the style at the Down Royal Club Mixers May Day Student Races at Down Royal Racecourse

Pictures from Kelvin Boyes Press Eye
1. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th May 2024 Down Royal Club Mixers May Day Student Races at Down Royal Racecourse Racegoers pictured at Down Royal Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th May 2024 Down Royal Club Mixers May Day Student Races at Down Royal Racecourse Racegoers pictured at Down Royal Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye:- Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye:-
2. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th May 2024 pictured at Down Royal Down Royal Club Mixers May Day Student Races at Down Royal Racecourse Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th May 2024 pictured at Down Royal Down Royal Club Mixers May Day Student Races at Down Royal Racecourse Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye:- Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye:-
3. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th May 2024 pictured at Down Royal Down Royal Club Mixers May Day Student Races at Down Royal Racecourse Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th May 2024 pictured at Down Royal Down Royal Club Mixers May Day Student Races at Down Royal Racecourse Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye:- Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye:-
4. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th May 2024 pictured at Down Royal Down Royal Club Mixers May Day Student Races at Down Royal Racecourse Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th May 2024 pictured at Down Royal Down Royal Club Mixers May Day Student Races at Down Royal Racecourse Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye:- Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye:-