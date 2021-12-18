In the most challenging times ‘we must all rely on hope’ - Presbyterian moderator the Rev Dr David Bruce

Rt Rev Dr David Bruce, Presbyterian Moderator

Dr Bruce, in his Christmas message, said for people of faith hope is not mere wishful thinking. “Hope is the realistic and gritty trust that promises made by God will be kept. It strengthens you, it focuses you to see God has not gone away – even in exceptionally challenging, uncertain times.”

The moderator said the big issues facing Northern Ireland political leaders might appear to be impossible to resolve. “The future of the Northern Ireland protocol; legacy of the ‘Troubles’; the covid pandemic; challenges to community mental health. Some might suggest there is no hope for the future, but I beg to differ.”

Dr Bruce added: “This year, I had the privilege of visiting the Ulster Memorial Tower in France. It commemorates the courage and sacrifice of so many thousands who fought and died in the sheer carnage of the battle of the Somme in 1916. Earlier, in that first war-torn Christmas of 1914, the guns fell silent and just for a time, British and German soldiers came out of their trenches and met in no-man’s land to exchange gifts, and even play football together.