A rural flute band which grew out of determined hearts in a remote townland have now notched up 100 years in existence.

“The guy behind the big drum is my Great Great grandfather who proposed at a Orange Lodge meeting in 1923 that a flute band be organised,” said DUP Cllr Jonny Jackson for Newry, Mourne and Down Council.

"He proposed that the band be started and that’s how it all began.

"Their first uniform was their Sunday best and flat caps. And it has been going ever since”.

Cllr Jackson said families have kept the Co Down band going “and the Orange Lodge have a major influence on it”.

2023 has been a big year for Inch Flute Band with their centenary celebrations.

"They had their centenary parade in Killyleagh in June,” he said. “And a few of the members travelled to the Somme in Belguim as there are family connections there who fought in WWI.

"Plus the band have done a serious amount of parades this year – they have been absolutely everywhere. And most importantly the band has attracted a lot of new members joining from the local area in the last few years”.

Recently Inch Flute Band were invited to a Civic Reception in Parliament Buildings by Diane Forsythe, DUP MLA.

"They did the big parade in Banbridge last weekend and it was there they heard about how many people had followed their story,” he added.

The centenary of the Orange Lodge band was also mentioned in the House of Commons by Jim Shannon MP in an early day Motion.

The man behind the bass drum in the black & white photograph is Alex Moore - the Great Grandfather of Cllr Jonny Jackson who proposed to form the band in 1923.

Inch Flute reception for 100th anniversary at Stormont

Diane Forsythe DUP MLA along with Cllr Jonny Jackson at Stormont