Inconsiderate use of Northern Ireland streets is stopping disabled people making essential journeys

41% of disabled people said they often experienced problems reaching their destination on a typical walking or wheeling journey due to accessibility barriers for example due things like cars parked on footpaths or street furniture.

The research, which includes Northern Ireland, is highlighted in the charity’s Disabled Citizens Inquiry report, launched today following months of engagement to understand the impact of a lack of dialogue with disabled people, restrictive infrastructure, and pavement parking.

June Best, a workshop participant from Northern Ireland, said: “One of my biggest challenges is vehicles parking on the pavement.

June Best with her guide-dog Clyde in Belfast. June is a member of disability advocacy group Imtac in Northern Ireland and is a case study for the Disability Citizens Inquiry conducted by Sustrans and Transport for All.

"When Clyde, my guide dog, takes me round a parked vehicle, I can’t tell if it’s just for one car, or a whole line of them. I don’t know how long I will be on the road for, and traffic can be very busy.

“I often have to orientate myself back and start all over again, or just return home.

“We need inclusive design. I have always used public transport. In an ideal world, I could get off a train in any city or town, and safely get to where I want to be.

"But there is often so much street furniture – ‘street clutter’ as I call it. There are bins, junction boxes, signage, seating – these things are necessary, but they should be incorporated in a way that allows everyone to move safely.”

Sustrans is calling on local and national governments to give disabled people a voice when it comes to decisions that affect how they get around.

CEO Xavier Brice said: “Our report clearly demonstrates that understanding the barriers disabled people experience getting around their neighbourhoods is imperative in creating an equitable society.

“Putting disabled people at the centre of discussions about how we plan and create spaces where we can all move around easily and safely is vital. The UK government must listen and take action to create places planned around people, not cars.”