There is increasing concern about the welfare of Jason Hughes who has connections to Belfast, Lurgan and Coleraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on Police South Belfast social media page says: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of Jason Hughes (pictured).

"Mr Hughes aged 27 is described as being 5ft 4 inches tall, of slim build, with short fair/ blond hair and blue eyes.

"He has connections to Belfast, Lurgan and Coleraine.