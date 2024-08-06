Increasing concern about the welfare of Northern Ireland man Jason Hughes who has connections in Belfast, Lurgan and Coleraine

By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Aug 2024, 15:50 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 15:56 BST

There is increasing concern about the welfare of Jason Hughes who has connections to Belfast, Lurgan and Coleraine.

A post on Police South Belfast social media page says: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of Jason Hughes (pictured).

"Mr Hughes aged 27 is described as being 5ft 4 inches tall, of slim build, with short fair/ blond hair and blue eyes.

"He has connections to Belfast, Lurgan and Coleraine.

"If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 830 03/08/24.”

