Increasing concern for missing David Grayson (69) who was last seen wearing blue coat
Police have revealed they are increasingly concerned for the well-being of missing David Grayson.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 4:31 pm
A post on Antrim and Newtownabbey PSNI Facebook page says: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of 69 year-old David Grayson.
“David was last seen at the Top of the Town Bar in Antrim at approximately 12:30am on Saturday 30th October.”
It adds that David is 6ft tall and slim with grey hair and blue/grey eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue coat, light charcoal jeans and a beanie hat.
Anyone with any information about David is asked to contact 101 quoting serial 1113 30/09/21.