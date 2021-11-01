Increasing concern for missing David Grayson (69) who was last seen wearing blue coat

A post on Antrim and Newtownabbey PSNI Facebook page says: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of 69 year-old David Grayson.

“David was last seen at the Top of the Town Bar in Antrim at approximately 12:30am on Saturday 30th October.”

It adds that David is 6ft tall and slim with grey hair and blue/grey eyes.

missing David Grayson

He was last seen wearing a blue coat, light charcoal jeans and a beanie hat.