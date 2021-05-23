Increasing concern for missing Raymond Allen last seen driving his silver BMW
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 37-year-old Raymond Allen from Newtownards.
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 3:27 pm
Raymond was last seen in the Greyabbey area at around 9am this morning (Sunday, 21st May) and was wearing a ‘Snap-On’ baseball Cap, a grey ‘Snap-On’ hooded top with black-coloured arms and light blue-coloured jeans. He was seen in his car, a silver BMW 320d, registration SKZ 4362.
Police are appealing to Raymond, or anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 899 of 23/05/21.