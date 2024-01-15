All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Increasing concern for missing Sarah Gibson who is wearing black fingerless gloves and walks with slight limp

Police and the family of missing 38-year-old Sarah Gibson, from east Belfast, are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.
By Gemma Murray
Published 15th Jan 2024, 11:46 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 12:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Conor McGregor donates £25K to appeal started by Belfast MMA fighter Leah McCour...

A PSNI statement says she was last seen at 3.45pm on Friday 12th January, in the Orby Road area.

At the time she was wearing sand coloured Ugg boots, blue jeans with black leggings underneath, a beige top, a black leather bomber jacket with fur trim and black thermal fingerless gloves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah is around 5ft’ 9ins tall and slim and ‘walks with a slight limp’.

Police would ask Sarah, or anyone who knows of Sarah’s whereabouts, to contact them at Strandtown station on 101, quoting reference number 737 13/01/24.

Related topics:BelfastPolicePSNI