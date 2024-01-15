Increasing concern for missing Sarah Gibson who is wearing black fingerless gloves and walks with slight limp
A PSNI statement says she was last seen at 3.45pm on Friday 12th January, in the Orby Road area.
At the time she was wearing sand coloured Ugg boots, blue jeans with black leggings underneath, a beige top, a black leather bomber jacket with fur trim and black thermal fingerless gloves.
Sarah is around 5ft’ 9ins tall and slim and ‘walks with a slight limp’.
Police would ask Sarah, or anyone who knows of Sarah’s whereabouts, to contact them at Strandtown station on 101, quoting reference number 737 13/01/24.