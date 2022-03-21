Increasing concern for welfare and safety of teen last seen on March 17
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare and safety of 18-year-old Philip Donaghy.
By Gemma Murray
Monday, 21st March 2022, 12:24 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st March 2022, 12:31 pm
The youth was last seen on St Patrick’s Day, Thursday March 17th, at approximately 4pm in Londonderry.
A post on Derry and Strabane PSNI Facebook page adds: “If you believe you’ve seen Philip, or have information on his whereabouts, call us on 101 quoting reference number 1701 20/03/22.”