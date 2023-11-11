Inspirational guardsman will remember the fallen - and give thanks for the much-needed veterans' supporters

​An Irish Guards’ soldier who suffered life-changing injuries in Afghanistan will be remembering fallen comrades this weekend, as well as giving thanks for the ongoing support of his family and the various military charities.

Bryan Phillips from Carrickfergus has fought back from horrific injuries suffered on the front line to become an inspiration for both military veterans and anyone attempting to come to terms with a sudden disability.

Having lost both legs above the knee in 2012 in a Taliban ambush, the former guardsman will spend Rembrance Sunday at his local cenotaph and in the company of military veterans and their many supporters.

"I attend my local service at Carrickfergus centotaph, where they have the whole community involved – scout groups, the Boys Brigage, young cadets, as well as the ambulance service, the fire service as well as all of the veterans,” he said.

Former Irish Guard Bryan Phillips lost both legs above the knee in a Taliban ambush in Afghanistan in 2012. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Bryan finds Remembrance Sunday a day of mixed emotions – when he’s grateful to have survived, and able to share his life with wife Natasha and children Archie and Poppy, but also incredibly sad that other fathers of young children made the ultimate sacrifice.

"On all of my tours [in the Middle East] we lost people from the Irish Guards unfortunately,” he said.

"It hits home a bit more, particularly when kids are involved.”

Bryan added: “I’m now married to the girl who has been by my side since the injuries, and that takes a strong woman to stick around. I don’t take that for granted.

Former Irish Guard Bryan Phillips on a previous Remembrance Sunday with children Archie and Poppy

"The same as my mum. I feel guilty that she got that knock on the door.

"The wives, the mothers, the kids, they have a huge role to play. They have to adapt, they have to go through all the good days, and the bad days, along with you.”

Originally from Rathcoole in Newtownabbey, Bryan joined the Irish Guards aged 19 in 2007.

He saw active service in Iraq two years later and then a first in Afghanistan in 2010.

Bryan Phillips and wife Natasha at an Irish Guards dinner

It was on his second tour in 2012 when he suffered the injuries that would end his military career.

“I remember everything until I got into the back of a helicopter, and they put me to sleep until I woke up in Birmingham,” he said.

Recalling the moment he stepped on an improvised explosive device as his unit advanced towards a suspected enemy position, he said: “That was me… my legs were gone, and I knew at that point that the life had changed. That was my career and so on, but I can remember single bit.

"I’m quite open about it and I’m happy to talk to others.

Pupils, teachers, governors, old boys and military representatives at the Remembrance service at Campbell College in east Belfast on Friday November 10, 2023. Pic sent in by the school

"A lot of veterans struggle because they have gone from a highly active lifestyle to a very slow pace once they’ve left.

"That’s why I think it’s very important for veterans to get invovled with like-minded people. It is the friendships you make in the army what you miss the most.

"There is lots of support out there. There is now a one point of contact place – the NI Veterans Support office (028 9521 6784) – where you tell them you problem and they will signpost you to the the right organisation."

He is grateful to his old regiment for the continuing support and comradeship.

"The Irish Guards have been huge since day one. They are always inviting us over [to London] for fund-raising dinners, or sending us tickets for the Trooping of the Colour.”

Bryan is greatly appreciative of all those fund-raisers who work in support of veterans’ charities.

"The majority of the wars and conflicts that the British Army is in are over, but the injuries are there for life.They don’t go away so that support is always needed,” he said.

"In June 2022 I pushed from Dublin to Belfast in a wheelchair non stop. It was 39 hours straight and it was quite emotional because of the support I had along the way – from the Irish Defence Force to members of the Irish Guards Ulster Branch and the general public. I think I raised over £16,000. On another one I cycled the length of Ireland on a handcycle, from Malin Head [in Donegal] to Mizen Head [in Cork].”

Another £20,000 was raised with Bryan’s ‘Poppy 100’ initiative where he laid a wreath at 100 different war memorials, with all of the wreaths supported by sponsors.”