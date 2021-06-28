Institution launches Centenary Circuit

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson launching the Centenary Circuit outside Belfast City Hall.

The charity event is part of the Institution’s programme to mark the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland.

Over a 10-day period (August 16-20 and 23-27), small relay teams will walk and cycle around all six counties of the Province.

Launching the event outside Belfast City Hall, where King George V officially opened Northern Ireland’s first parliament a century earlier, Sovereign Grand Master, Rev William Anderson said: “Each daily relay will have two or three sections for walkers of all abilities, as well as having two cycling sections.

“This event will allow the Institution to raise funds for our designated charity - The Somme Nursing Home. I would appeal to everyone whether you are taking part or not, to give generously.”

Caps, sweatshirts and polo shirts engraved with the Centenary Circuit logo will be available to purchase by those taking part and their supporters.