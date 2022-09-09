Invest NI expresses condolences at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
‘Her timeless dedication, commitment and love for her country and the Commonwealth has not only been profoundly felt but celebrated across the United Kingdom’
Invest NI officials have expressed their condolences at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Mel Chittock, Invest NI interim CEO, said: “I am deeply saddened by the news that Her Majesty The Queen has passed away.
“Having just marked her platinum jubilee, her timeless dedication, commitment and love for her country and the Commonwealth has not only been profoundly felt but celebrated across the United Kingdom, and will be for years to come.
We wish to express our sincere sympathy to the Royal Family at this sad time and recognise that Her Majesty’s passing will be strongly felt across Northern Ireland.”
Most Popular
-
1
NI International Airshow 2022 cancelled after death of Queen 'as a mark of respect'
-
2
Football fans in Dublin's Tallaght Stadium chant abuse after death of Queen Elizabeth
-
3
Events cancelled following Queen’s death: Northern Ireland Air Show called off, all football and rugby fixtures postponed this weekend as mark of respect
-
4
M1 tragedy: New father Philip Rainey, 21, was ‘an absolute gentleman’ who ‘played his heart out’ on the rugby field
-
5
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: 37 pictures of crowds paying tribute in Hillsborough
Invest NI chair, Rose Mary Stalker, added: “I wish to extend my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen’s family and to all of us who are grieving. She led by example in building relationships and crossing boundaries and will remain an inspiration and example for selfless dedication and commitment to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth. This loss will be felt across the world, and here in Northern Ireland, a place which she visited on numerous occasions and where she was an exemplar for peace and reconciliation.”