News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Invest NI expresses condolences at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

‘Her timeless dedication, commitment and love for her country and the Commonwealth has not only been profoundly felt but celebrated across the United Kingdom’

By Claire Cartmill
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:01 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:01 am

Invest NI officials have expressed their condolences at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Mel Chittock, Invest NI interim CEO, said: “I am deeply saddened by the news that Her Majesty The Queen has passed away.

“Having just marked her platinum jubilee, her timeless dedication, commitment and love for her country and the Commonwealth has not only been profoundly felt but celebrated across the United Kingdom, and will be for years to come.

We wish to express our sincere sympathy to the Royal Family at this sad time and recognise that Her Majesty’s passing will be strongly felt across Northern Ireland.”

Queen Elizabeth II

Most Popular

Invest NI chair, Rose Mary Stalker, added: “I wish to extend my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen’s family and to all of us who are grieving. She led by example in building relationships and crossing boundaries and will remain an inspiration and example for selfless dedication and commitment to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth. This loss will be felt across the world, and here in Northern Ireland, a place which she visited on numerous occasions and where she was an exemplar for peace and reconciliation.”

Read More

Read More
Queen Elizabeth II - President Michael D Higgins expresses ‘deep personal sadnes...
Elizabeth IIInvest NINorthern IrelandUnited KingdomQueen