Invest NI expresses condolences at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Invest NI officials have expressed their condolences at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Mel Chittock, Invest NI interim CEO, said: “I am deeply saddened by the news that Her Majesty The Queen has passed away.

“Having just marked her platinum jubilee, her timeless dedication, commitment and love for her country and the Commonwealth has not only been profoundly felt but celebrated across the United Kingdom, and will be for years to come.

We wish to express our sincere sympathy to the Royal Family at this sad time and recognise that Her Majesty’s passing will be strongly felt across Northern Ireland.”

Queen Elizabeth II

