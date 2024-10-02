IRA bomb survivor and former Northern Ireland Office minister Lord Ancram dies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A politician who survived the IRA’s Brighton Bomb and went on to become a minister in the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) has died.

Michael Ancram was a former deputy leader of the Conservatives (2001 to 2005), a former chairman of the party (1998 to 2001), and a junior minister in the NIO (May 1993 to May 1997).

In his latter role, he played a part in the John Major government’s move towards a deal to quash the Troubles.

The book ‘The Nervous Peace’ by author David McKittrick records that Lord Ancram had been “in the Grand Hotel in Brighton when the IRA blew it up in 1984”, while ‘Man of War, Man of Peace’ (a biography of Gerry Adams) describes Lord Ancram as having been “a survivor” of the blast.

Party chairman Michael Ancram addresses the Conservative Party conference, Bournemouth, October 2, 2000 (Photo by Colin Davey/Getty Images)

Nonetheless he went on to meet with Sinn Fein in 1995, including Martin McGuinness.

A report from the time by the United Press International agency described it as “the first official face-to-face talks between the Irish Republican Army's political wing and a British minister in more than 20 years".

Lord Ancram once said, speaking in the Commons in December 1997: “Sinn Fein is, of its nature, implicated by association in the violence of the IRA, and no amount of counter-protestation by its arch-propagandists can distort that fact.

"That is why it is right that Sinn Fein must show a commitment to exclusively peaceful methods and adherence to democratic principles before it can be included in the democratic process.”

Michael Ancram leaves the Intelligence and Security Committee in London on February 24, 2015 (AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images)

Despite his staunch opposition to the IRA, his relationship with unionist politicians at the time could be strained.

Former UUP MEP Jim Nicholson met him a number of times in the mid-90s, and recalled him as "affable" and a "skilled negotiator".

Back then "it was the beginnings of what led to the ultimate Belfast Agreement, the putting together [of the] balancing act that had to be achieved" during what was a "toxic and dangerous" time.

But Mr Ancram's thinking was "quite a shock to the unionist system in the way forward the NIO were planning".

"We were on different sides," said Mr Nicholson.

UUP peer Sir Reg Empey also met Mr Ancram at the time.

Mr Ancram was "very agreeable" and was no "ideologue" – but nonetheless their relationship was "challenging" because the UUP felt the UK government was taking its cue from Dublin at the time.

Lord Empey had seen Lord Ancram about a fortnight ago but he "hasn't been active for over a year now" due to illness.

He was aged 79.

Brian Mathew, Lib Dem MP for Lord Ancram’s former seat, said: “He served with distinction as the MP for Devizes. A survivor of the Brighton bombing he pioneered the peace process in Northern Ireland.

"A one-nation Tory and a gentleman, he will be missed.”

Meanwhile former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said: “He was a huge support to me when I was leader of the Conservative Party and a stable voice at times of difficult decision making.