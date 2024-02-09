Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shopkeepers Inam Bashir and John Jeffries were killed by a half-tonne IRA bomb parked outside their business. Over 100 other people were injured – 42 of them severely.

The bomb, which contained Semtex supplied to the IRA by Col Gaddafi - caused some £150m of damage.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A long list of IRA victims who suffered from IRA bombs made with Libyan Semtex have been locked in a lengthy political battle with the UK government to secure compensation from Libya.

Local residents Janis Rowland and Jonathan Ganesh leave flowers at the scene of the 1996 IRA London Docklands bombing. They are holding photos of Inam Bashir and John Jeffries, who were both killed in the attack. The 28th anniversary of the attack was today, 9 February 2024.

Libya has compensated French, German and US victims of its terror attacks, but UK victims believe secret trade deals done between the UK and Libya have frozen them out of equal treatment.

At 9am on Friday 9 February, the bereaved and victims of the 1996 Docklands Bomb were joined by victims of the 1992 IRA Baltic Exchange bombing in London, which killed three people.

Due to the declining health of the Docklands victims, several had to attend by video link.

Docklands Victims Association (DVA) President Jonathan Ganesh suffered a catalogue of permanent injuries in the attack, as well as PTSD.

A bomb-damaged building at Canary Wharf in London's Docklands after the explosion of an IRA bomb that signalled the end of the ceasefire in 1996. (Photo by Steve Eason/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

He and others laid floral tributes at the memorial plaque at the scene of the bomb at the service.

“It is now 28 years since I saw my two friends Inam Bashir and John Jeffries killed and other people left severely injured," he said. "It was horrific. It is so sad that a number of the victims of this attack due to their declining health were unable to attend service in person."

Despite not being able to attend in person due to failing health, Ihsan Bashir's brother, Inam, was pleased to attend by videolink.

"It was a very moving service and I was touched that people have not forgotten my brother and all those impacted by acts of evil," he said.

Local resident Mrs Janis Rowland said she still remembers “the two lovely boys who were killed in their confectionary shop”. She added: “My children Nicky and Sam would often buy sweets from the shop after school. Our community will never forget them.”

Also attending was Susanne Dodd, whose father Met Police Inspector Stephan Dodd was killed in the Harrods IRA bomb attack in December 1983.

“So many victims are now seriously ill and are still waiting for adequate compensation from Libya," she said.

