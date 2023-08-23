The IRA mural is removed and taken to the Ulster Museum for its ‘Troubles and Beyond' collection

Schoolchildren in west Belfast chose the word ‘Believe’ decorated with flowers for the wall art outside their school.

Mounted on panels, the original IRA mural was removed on Tuesday (August 22), and the Ulster Museum is giving it a new home as part of its contemporary collection.

The Housing Executive awarded funding of almost £5,000 to the Falls Community Council for the re-imaging project near John Paul 11 Primary School on the Whiterock Road.

Stuart Lavery (left), Good Relations Officer with the Housing Executive, which funded the replacement of an historical mural, admires the new art work with Steven Corr, Falls Community Council, Tommy Holland, Community Development Worker, and Micheal Donnelly and Cónall O’Corra, Upper Springfield Development Trust

Steven Corr, from the council, said: “We are very grateful to the Housing Executive for providing this funding. The project focused on the removal of a large wall mural outside a main shopping and community focal point. Replacing murals has been discussed in the wider community for some time now and we are delighted with the attractive street art pieces which are being installed in our neighbourhoods.

“Depicting an IRA firing party at the funeral of one of the 1981 Hunger Strikers, this mural has been in this prominent position for over a decade. We’ve worked along with the local primary school on ideas for a replacement - we were aiming for a keynote positive word set in a backdrop of bright and colourful flowers that would be welcoming and help regenerate the area.”

Mr Corr, who is on the school’s board of governors, added: “‘Believe’ can mean believe in yourself, your school, your community, your future and so on. We felt this would be a fantastic anthem for everyone. We’ve also worked with the building’s landlord who plans to paint the walls surrounding the mural.”

Stuart Lavery, Housing Executive good relations officer, said: “We are always happy to support positive cohesive community projects that make a difference in our neighbourhoods. New art work like this transforms areas and encourages everyone to take pride in their environment. Everyone we have spoken to is very proud and supportive of the final outcome.

“This new imagery will have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of the local primary school children who pass this site at least twice a day. It will also impact positively on the wellbeing of the local community at large, and on people who work in or near the site.”