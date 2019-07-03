Ireland’s oldest woman today reached the remarkable age of 110 in Co Antrim

It was reported this week that Ireland’s oldest woman had died aged 108, Mary Coyne in Roscommon.

But it depends what you mean by Ireland.

Pacemaker Press 3/7/2019'Maud Nicholl celebrates her 1110th Birthday with family and friends at Glenkeen nursing home in Randalstown Wednesday.' Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

As a shorthand for the Irish Republic, Mrs Coyne might have been the oldest. She was born on March 30 1911.

But there is someone on the island who was born almost two years earlier than that,on July 3 1909.

That person is Maud Nicholl, and yesterday she celebrated the astonishing milestone of her 110th birthday in Randalstown.

This means that she is now considered to be a so-called super centenarian, a select group of the oldest people on Earth. There are thought to be only 17 in the United Kingdom.

Maud Nicholl, who turned 110 today, July 3 2019, as a young girl, age undisclosed. She was born in July 1909 so the picture was taken perhaps sometime around 1913

The last person to turn 110 in this Province might be as far back as Elizabeth Yensen in Holywood, who celebrated her 110th birthday in 2005.

Miss Nicholl was toasted yesterday by care staff, friends, politicians, ministers and family at the place where she now lives, Glenkeen nursing home.

Neither Maud nor her only sibling, her late brother Joe, ever had children so her nearest living relative, her first cousin once removed, Maureen Luke, 82, who also lives in Glenkeen, gave a birthday address to mark the occasion, recounting how she knew Maud from her earliest memories.

Among those in attendance were Maud’s 57-year-old first cousin twice removed, Stephen Luke, her neighbours, Jacqueline and Laura Lynn (Maud lived at home in Wood Green until a fall last year), her minister at Wellington Presbtyerian, Rev Alistair Bates, and the moderator, Rev William Henry.

Maud Nicholl at the age of 21 in 1930, almost 90 years ago. She turned 110 today

Also present were the operations manager of Hutchinson homes, Eddy Kerr, the mayor and deputy mayors of Mid and East Antrim, Maureen Morrow and Beth Adger. Ms Adger, an old friend and neighbour of Maud, said: “You couldn’t ask for a jollier person. To reach 110 is remarkable.”

