Ireland selects Eurovision entry: A transgender advocate who embraces Satanist imagery and opposes Israeli participation

​Bambie Thug has also said the Israeli contingent to Eurovision should be barred from competing, and has publicly voiced her gratitude for getting an abortion because “I have too much to do with my life” to give birth.

Originally from Co Cork, the 29-year-old will compete with a song called "Doomsday Blue”.

Six competitors performed on RTE on Friday and Bambie Thug, who claims to practice witchcraft and often appears in demonic-style garb, was chosen by a public phone vote and two jury panels.

Non-binary refers to someone who says they are neither male nor female.

Among the tweets issued from Bambie Thug’s account (@bambiethug, 2,838 followers) are one showing off an inverted pentagram tattoo, a symbol often used by Satanists, next to a depiction of Christ on the cross, adding:

"Went to the Jesus store today in Cork… bought some goth rosary beads … man at the till looks at my pentagram on my hand as I toss them up on counter to pay, looks up at me with a very concerned expression #blessedbethecraft”

Others included:

Bambie Thug in the video for the song Egregore

"HAPPY TRANS VISIBILITY DAY! A GIANT HEX on all u transphobes, corporate cooperators & bigots to follow u through every life time. There is so much blood on ur hands and ur twisted tongues. I wish u the worst. U will never win this fight” (accompanied by an image of Christ in the baby blue, white and pink colours of the transgender movement);

"Looool the fact that it’s trans visibility day and today I’ve been misgendered the most on record”;

"Gender is boring and old and outdated. All my non-binary, non-confirming and trans friends we are the magic ones! That’s why the system is scared of us. Continue to shout and shine”;

“Home for the week n bumped into an old school friend who did not recognise me had to tell her my dead name before she clocked… continued to call me my dead name n say ‘no no ur always gonna be *dead name* to me…went on for ages… this is why some people don’t stay in ur life lol… i know she meant no harm and probably has no queer mates but C****t… coming home truly always finds a way to trigger me” (a ‘deadname’ is what gender activists call their birth names, as opposed to the new ones they adopt);

A post on Twitter showing an image of Jesus Christ bathed in the colours of the transgender flag; right, Bambie Thug in devil garb

"Sitting next to a group of mothers who look younger than me and all they’ve been talking about is whether they’d have c-sections or not when they have next baby and the best types of prams. I have never heard such a boring conversation! Im so happy my baby is music & not flesh”;

“Imagine if I didn’t have an abortion I’d be stuck with an emotionally unavailable coke head dad who leaves me and my life would be these pram conversations. Universe thanks for taking me out of that you slay… to clarify I have nothing against babies I love my niece so much it’s not fathomable but I have too much to do with my life before I even consider giving it away to something else”.

In an interview conducted last week and published in the Irish Examiner, the conversation turned to the participation of an Israeli team.