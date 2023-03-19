Ireland's grand slam heroes 'up there with the best ever': Trevor Ringland

"They are certainly right up there,” Trevor Ringland said, following a flawless Guinness Six Nations title triumph on Saturday against England.

On St Patrick’s weekend in Dublin, the Irish defeated the English 29-16 to round off a magnificent campaign ahead of the World Cup later this year.

​"They have shown a consistency that really has been very good over the past year or so, and we’re all hoping they can carry it through to the World Cup [in September],” Ringland said.

Ireland's Jonathan Sexton celebrates with team mates. Ireland are the Grand Slam champions

The former Ireland winger, who also represented the British and Irish Lions, said it is a “tough call” to choose between hosts France, New Zealand and Ireland as potential winners of the tournament.

"What this side has shown is that they can match them all. And in the World Cup it is the squad, not just the first fifteen.

"What they’ve managed to develop over the years, is two international class packs, and two international class back lines, with a major concern being around Johnny Sexton who is pivotal to the success of the team.

​"He has given so much. It is the culmination of a career. His last Six Nations match, his last match at the Aviva, and for him to have that success – you are just delighted for him as he as been such a good servant to Irish rugby.

"The really hard yards were done against France, and to some extent Scotland. England had just not been performing, but what I would say about the England team is that it is full of high-quality individuals, but they have been struggling to play together as a team."

Ireland are ranked as third favourites to win the World Cup behind France and New Zealand, but just ahead of South Africa and England.

​Although Ireland against England is always one of the most anticipated fixtures in the calendar, it is a sporting, rather than a bitter rivalry, Ringland said.

"In rugby circles we’ll never forget the fact that they travelled [to Ireland] when nobody else would travel in the 70s [during the worst years of the Troubles].

"We enjoy the competition but then you have a drink together afterwards”.

"You can also end up playing with those players in the British and Irish Lions team in subsequent years.”

​Commenting on Ireland’s World Cup prospects, Ringland said: "I think France have been showing themselves as pretty good, and South Africa are always good. New Zealand, you can never write them off.”​

Singling out Andy Farrell for particular praise, Ringland said the head coach made sure the Irish team knows exactly what they represent on the island of Ireland, and “the importance of Ireland’s Call.”

He added: “You could see that in the pre-match build-up when the anthems were played – the loudest rendition was for Ireland’s Call”.

Ringland also said that sport remains a “bedrock” for cross-community cooperation.

