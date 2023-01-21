Irish churches across the faith divide meet to mark anniversaries

Second Ballyeaston Presbyterian Church, Co Antrim Picture: Billy Maxwell

​The service marks the centenary of the Irish Council of Churches and the 50th anniversary of the 'Ballymascanlon Talks' in Dundalk, Co Louth, which led to the establishment of the Irish inter-church meeting.

The Irish Council of Churches, founded in January 1923 just after the republican civil war in the Irish Free State, is one of the world’s oldest national representative church bodies and the centenary service will take the theme of 'Reconciling Vision of Hope'

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 'Ballymascanlon Talks' involved senior clergy from the main Protestant churches and the Roman Catholic Church at a challenging period in the 'Troubles' in Northern Ireland. These discussions were formalised as the Irish Inter-Church Meeting (IICM), the means by which the Irish Council of Churches continues to engage in collaboration with the Roman Catholic church.

In Sunday's service main addresses will be given by Roman Catholic primate Archbishop Eamon Martin and a former Methodist president the Rev Harold Good. The service will be led by Church of Ireland Dean of Belfast, the Rev Stephen Forde.

Church of Ireland bishop Andrew Forster, currently president of the Irish Council of Churches, recalled the ICC was founded at a time of great change and uncertainty in Ireland; likewise the Irish Inter-Church Meeting began as an effort of the churches to respond to divisions in Northern Ireland society in the worst days of the 1970s 'Troubles',

"This year we celebrate how churches of our island have sought to bring hope in difficult days and together share the good news of Jesus Christ. We delight in celebrating these significant milestones in our history of deepening connection and look forward in hope as we continue to journey together,’ said bishop Forster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irish Moravian church bishop Sarah Groves, vice-president of the Irish Council of Churches, added: "We naturally want to remember anniversaries of the tragedies of our past, but it is just as important to celebrate anniversaries of historic moves towards understanding and reconciliation."

Roman Catholic bishop Brendan Leahy, co-chairman of the Irish Inter-Church Meeting, said: "We should never take what has been achieved for granted: ‘The past 50 years provided us with an amazing symphony focussed on the pathways of peace, unity and reconciliation with a profound recognition of our Christian siblinghood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We must now go forward improving even more in learning to do good, seeking God’s justice and fostering a dialogue of life based on the law of one for one another."