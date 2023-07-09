A pyre with a boat on top, with a picture of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and a banner that reads "Good Friday Agreement ? That ship has sailed", before it is set alight in Moygashel near Dungannon, Co Tyrone

The pyre in Moygashel previously garnered attention online after a boat was placed on it. By Saturday evening, a banner reading "Good Friday Agreement? That ship has sailed" had been added to the side of the boat, and a mock copy of the 1998 accord with the words "null and void" printed over it.

The bonfire, titled "No Irish Sea Border Bonfire", was lit around 11pm following a parade and an address by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson. It also features a banner reading "Moygashel says 'No' to Irish Sea border", referring to the unionist and loyalist communities' opposition to post-Brexit trading arrangements.

In his speech, Mr Bryson said that whilst the Acts of Union “remain subjugated and in suspension [by the NI Protocol], so too must power sharing”.

He added: “And let’s be clear, there can be no fudges or clever footwork. No compromises, no middle paths. There must be an end to EU law in NI, an end to EU courts and no customs border in the Irish Sea. Those components are necessary to restore the Acts of Union.

“I trust no self respecting unionist is considering turning or displaying weakness at this crucial time. If they are, they will be u-turning alone because I am absolutely convinced that the critical mass of the unionist/loyalist community will never turn on this issue, will never surrender.”

Most of the bonfires to mark Northern Ireland's traditional July 12 celebrations will be lit on July 11. There has been controversy in previous years, with politicians' election posters and Irish flags placed on the pyres.

Earlier on Saturday, the only annual Orange parade in the Republic of Ireland took place. Orange lodges from counties Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan - along with guests from Northern Ireland - took part in the seaside procession in Rossnowlagh.

Meanwhile Sunday will see the annual Drumcree parade leave Carleton Street Orange Hall in Portadown, Co Armagh, to a church service at Drumcree Parish Church. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the parade being prevented from completing its traditional return route along Garvaghy Road. The Parades Commission again this year refused permission for the return leg of the parade.

