Irish Guards cheer for absent Princess of Wales at St Patrick’s Day parade

On Sunday, 250 Irish Guardsmen marched onto the Parade Square at the Aldershot barracks led by their mascot, a three-year-old Irish Wolfhound Turlough Mor, also known as Seamus.

Kate, who has been colonel of the regiment for a year after officially taking over from her husband, the Prince of Wales, is still recovering from abdominal surgery in January and has not resumed her public duties.

William and Kate have attended several past parades together and she was pictured in the rain last year presenting mascot Seamus with the traditional sprig of shamrock before the couple enjoyed a glass of Guinness with the troops.

The British Army in London posted on X, formerly Twitter: “In keeping with tradition wherever they are in the world the @irish_guards give a rousing three cheers for the Colonel of the Regiment HRH the Princess of Wales at their St Patrick’s Day Parade in Aldershot.”

They removed their bearskin headdresses before giving three cheers of “hip hip hooray”.

Lady Ghika, the wife of Lieutenant Colonel Major General Sir Christopher Ghika, presented the Irish Guards' mascot, Seamus the dog, with a shamrock.

Commanding Officer James Aldridge said: “St Patrick’s Day is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen the friendships that are so fundamental to our regimental ethos and identity.

“With our busy and diverse operational schedules, it is the most prominent occasion for the regimental family to come together, and we are really looking forward to welcoming Micks of all ranks, from across the Army, past and present, and their families.

“We will raise a glass to those unable to attend this year.”

1 . Irish Guards Irish Guards mascot, 3-year-old Irish Wolfhound, Seamus, is given a treat by his handler, Drummer Ashley Dean, at Mons Barracks, Aldershot, following a St Patrick's Day parade

2 . Irish Guards Regimental Lieutenant Colonel, Major General Sir Christopher Ghika, and his wife, Lady Ghika, at Mons Barracks, Aldershot, during a St Patrick's Day parade