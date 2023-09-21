News you can trust since 1737
Irish League: More Sunday football could be on the cards as NIFL chief executive Gerard Lawlor unveils new five-year strategy to grow local game

​Irish League football needs to “move out of its comfort zone” and begin having “adult conversations” about Sunday football, the league’s chief executive has said.
By Mark Rainey and Johnny Morton
Published 21st Sep 2023, 08:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 09:26 BST
NIFL CEO, Gerard Lawlor, pictured at the launch of the new NIFL Strategy alongside NIFL Chair, Colin Kennedy, and Chief Operating Officer, Steven Mills. PIC: Press Eye / Phil MagowanNIFL CEO, Gerard Lawlor, pictured at the launch of the new NIFL Strategy alongside NIFL Chair, Colin Kennedy, and Chief Operating Officer, Steven Mills. PIC: Press Eye / Phil Magowan
NIFL CEO, Gerard Lawlor, pictured at the launch of the new NIFL Strategy alongside NIFL Chair, Colin Kennedy, and Chief Operating Officer, Steven Mills. PIC: Press Eye / Phil Magowan

Unveiling a new five-year strategy aimed at helping to grow the local game with increased attendances and additional revenue, Gerard Lawlor said: “I'm a traditionalist and we all want to play at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon, but to evolve and develop we need to come outside of our comfort zone.

“All I'm asking for is people to soul search. I'm asking for adult conversations.”​

Although the ban on Sunday football was lifted in recent years, only a small number of games have taken place on the Sabbath, including the 2022 League Cup final between Cliftonville and Coleraine, and this year’s Irish Cup Final between Ballymena United and Crusaders.

Linfield legend and former Ballymena manager David Jeffrey had spoken publicly about his preference to avoid potential clashes between football matches and church attendance, and, ahead of the showpiece final in May, the Ballymena Presbytery Public Affairs Committee said: “Rather than a Sunday final being a progressive change, we strongly feel that this is discriminatory and not in the best interests of local football.”

Mr Lawlor outlined his vision for the future of the Irish League at Windsor Park yesterday with another of the main talking points focusing on implementing a change to the professional playing calendar in the coming years.

The potential schedule adjustment would see teams in the NIFL pyramid competing throughout the summer months – something which Lawlor feels would bring significant financial benefits.

"The majority of clubs we believe are saying 'we want something new' or 'we want to move'. We want to consult, listen to their needs and try to deliver it for them.

"I believe the benefits outweigh the negatives with more people coming through the turnstiles, bigger sponsorship opportunities and bigger TV deals when there is no other football on.

"The football market is saturated in the United Kingdom from August to May.

"If we can play for three months when those competitors aren't playing, I think there's exploration to be done and we would be foolish not to do it.

"When we do explore it, I'm now convinced there will be benefits that come from it and we will be in a better place.”

Lawlor also feels a calendar switch would give Northern Irish clubs a greater chance of competing in European football.

"If we want to grow to be a properly recognised European league then we need to be more competitive,” he added. "We can't have our clubs out of Europe three weeks after the European campaign starts because that's no use to anyone - not just the clubs competing but the solidarity and money coming from UEFA, everyone is losing out.”

