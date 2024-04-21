Irish man dies after getting into difficulty in sea off coast of Portugal
Portuguese officials said the 52-year-old was one of three people rescued by lifeguards off Praia do Inatel in Albufeira.
Emergency services went to the scene and maritime police discovered the Irish man was unconscious when he was pulled from the water.
The Portuguese maritime authority said resuscitation was attempted but the man was declared dead by a doctor at the scene.
His body was taken to a forensic science laboratory.
Officials believe the man got into difficulty in the water, and two other members of the public got into trouble while attempting to rescue him without success.
The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.
