Irish nationalists branded 'pathetic' and 'childish' over England Euros defeat

Cara Hunter MLA tweet following victory for Spain over England in final of the Euros on Sunday

Irish nationalist politicians gloating over England’s defeat to Spain in the Euros final have been criticised as “pathetic” and “childish” on social media.

​​Both Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and SDLP MLA Cara Hunter provoked a backlash for their online activity after Spain’s 2-1 victory in Berlin.

After the final whistle, Ms McDonald posted her congratuations "to the champions of Europe," along with two tweets simply stating: "Olé Olé Olé Olé Olé Olé".

Her party colleague Paul Maskey, the Sinn Fein MP for West Belfast, posted photographs of the Spanish side’s celebrations, as well as England striker Harry Kane with his head in his hands, along with the words “Ah well.”

SDLP East Londonderry MLA Cara Hunter MLA also celebrated the Spain winning goal – posting a video clip of a Spanish fan blessing himself with her own caption: "Yeooooo get in! #EURO2024"

An Irish government minister was one of those who hit out at Ms McDonald, branding her response to the England defeat "pathetic".

Pippa Hackett, the minister for land use and biodiversity, replied, saying: "This is pathetic. At a time when we need leaders to build bridges."

Many of those criticising Ms Hunter described her response as “childish” and “lacking class”.

However, many others were supportive, with one tweet hitting back ast Ms Hackett, saying: "Give it a rest. The whole country was at it. It’s football banter, stop trying to score political points over something which is quite insignificant.”

Meanwhile, the wife of DUP leader Gavin Robinson has called for an end to online hate, after she posted a photograph of her young son in an England hat along with her husband.

On Monday, Lindsay Robinson tweeted: “Last night I shared a photo of my husband with our son (10 yrs old) who was excited to watch football. I'm not a big fan of the sport but his love of it seems pretty normal to me. Some of the nasty, hate-filled responses to it are anything but normal. Sort yourselves out.”

