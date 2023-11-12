All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
(from left) Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Consul General Belfast James Applegate during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023.(from left) Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Consul General Belfast James Applegate during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023.
(from left) Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Consul General Belfast James Applegate during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris have laid wreaths at a Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Enniskillen

Hundreds gathered in the Co Fermanagh town to mark the occasion at the war memorial
By Michael Cousins
Published 12th Nov 2023, 13:19 GMT

They stood in silence for two minutes before wreaths were laid.

New PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher also laid a wreath.

Picture: Press Association

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023.

1. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023. Photo: Liam McBurney

Photo Sales
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023.

2. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023. Photo: Liam McBurney

Photo Sales
Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023.

3. Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023.

Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023. Photo: Liam McBurney

Photo Sales
Cenotaph sentinel stands to holding his weapon during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023.

4. Cenotaph sentinel stands to holding his weapon during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023.

Cenotaph sentinel stands to holding his weapon during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023. Photo: Liam McBurney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Chris Heaton-HarrisNorthern IrelandCo FermanaghPSNI