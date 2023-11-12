Irish premier Leo Varadkar and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris have laid wreaths at a Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Enniskillen

Hundreds gathered in the Co Fermanagh town to mark the occasion at the war memorial
They stood in silence for two minutes before wreaths were laid.
New PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher also laid a wreath.
Picture: Press Association
1. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023. Photo: Liam McBurney
2. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023. Photo: Liam McBurney
3. Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023.
Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023. Photo: Liam McBurney
4. Cenotaph sentinel stands to holding his weapon during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023.
Cenotaph sentinel stands to holding his weapon during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Picture date: Sunday November 12, 2023. Photo: Liam McBurney