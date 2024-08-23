Irish Presbyterians join in African centenary celebrations at Civo stadium

The general assembly of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian is comprised of five synods, three in Malawi – synods of Livingstonia, Blantyre and Nkhoma and synod of Zambia and synod of Harare in Zimbabwe

​The CCAP has been the Irish Presbyterian church's global mission partner for 70 years.

The main celebrations take place at 25,000-seater Civo stadium in the capital, with a thanksgiving service tomorrow (Sunday), at which the President of Malawi Dr Lazarus Chakwera will be guest of honour.

Representing Irish Presbyterianism will be Rev Stephen McCracken, convener of his church's council for global mission, and council colleague Mrs Heather Clements.

The pair will present to the African church, on behalf of Irish Presbyterians, a specially engraved commemorative cut glass Galway crystal cross.

Mr McCracken, speaking from Malawi, where he was a Presbyterian missionary for eight years (1999-2007), says: “This will be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and give thanks to God for the work that CCAP has been doing over the past 100 years.”

During his time in Malawi, Mr McCracken now minister of First Ballymoney church, taught in Zomba theological college, which trains candidates for the African church.

He adds: “As we have served and shared together, the building of God’s kingdom in Malawi, the celebrations are an occasion to rekindle the long-standing, valued relationship that we have, while seeking God’s way forward in collaborating in mission in central and southern Africa.

"It will also be an opportunity to consider how, with our brothers and sisters in Christ, we can support and encourage mission and ministry of the church here. This is something that I look forward to exploring with CCAP’s synodal leadership teams days.”

Originally, Free Church of Scotland missionaries established a mission called Livingstonia in the north of the country in 1875, named after celebrated Scottish missionary David Livingstone, who reached what is now Malawi in 1859.

The following year the Church of Scotland set up a mission station in the south and named it after the Livingstone's Lanarkshire birthplace, Blantyre.

Together, they formed the nucleus of two synods which established the CCAP in 1924. In the 1880s the Dutch Reformed Church in southern Africa sent a mission to the central part of the country.

As Nkhoma synod, it joined CCAP in 1926 followed by two synods in Zimbabwe (1965) and Zambia (1984). The church has now 1,000 parishes and 2.3 million members.

Mrs Clements explains: “Historically PCI’s global mission partners have encompassed a wide range of activities and have had a broad geographical spread as we have sought to work with partner churches, agencies and institutions globally.

"Although Irish Presbyterians have served in what is now Malawi since the 1890s, it was not until 1956 that PCI entered into a partnership-in-mission with CCAP, sending the Rev Bill Jackson two years later.