Irish President Michael D Higgins in hospital until Thursday despite good news from tests

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Medical tests have shown that the president experienced a “mild transient weakness” and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Mr Higgins, 82, was admitted to St James’s Hospital in Dublin on Thursday after feeling unwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the president said he had completed all medical tests which had shown positive results.

Michael D Higgins, who has been in hospital since last Thursday, experienced a ‘mild transient weakness’

The spokesperson added: “They have indicated no serious or long-term concerns for the president’s health.

“The tests have determined that the president experienced a mild transient weakness from which they expect him to make a full recovery.

“Following consultation with his medical team, President Higgins has agreed with their recommendation that he remain in hospital for an extra few days in order that they can monitor his blood pressure.

“He will return to Aras an Uachtarain on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The president remains in excellent spirits and is continuing to carry out his constitutional duties.

“It is anticipated that he will proceed with a scheduled meeting with the taoiseach at Aras an Uachtarain on Friday afternoon.