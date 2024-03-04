Irish President Michael D Higgins in hospital until Thursday despite good news from tests
Medical tests have shown that the president experienced a “mild transient weakness” and he is expected to make a full recovery.
Mr Higgins, 82, was admitted to St James’s Hospital in Dublin on Thursday after feeling unwell.
A spokesperson for the president said he had completed all medical tests which had shown positive results.
The spokesperson added: “They have indicated no serious or long-term concerns for the president’s health.
“The tests have determined that the president experienced a mild transient weakness from which they expect him to make a full recovery.
“Following consultation with his medical team, President Higgins has agreed with their recommendation that he remain in hospital for an extra few days in order that they can monitor his blood pressure.
“He will return to Aras an Uachtarain on Thursday.
“The president remains in excellent spirits and is continuing to carry out his constitutional duties.
“It is anticipated that he will proceed with a scheduled meeting with the taoiseach at Aras an Uachtarain on Friday afternoon.
“The president’s medical team have further advised that he put a limit on the extent of the public engagements which he undertakes over the coming weeks in order to facilitate the short period of recuperation that they have recommended.”