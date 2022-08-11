Irish rugby ban for transgender women

In a statement, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said that recent research has shown that male-born players have “significant” advantages in strength, stamina and physique due to male puberty, which “are retained even after testosterone suppression”.
The IRFU said its decision was based on “medical and scientific evidence” and is in line with World Rugby guidance.
In recent months a number of concerns have been raised about the safety of women playing contact sports against transgender women who were born male. Concerns have also been raised about the competitive advantage of having undergone male puberty.
According to the governing body, two registered players in Ireland will be affected by the policy alteration.
They have been contacted to discuss options to remain active in the sport, which include non-contact playing formats, such as tag rugby, refereeing, coaching and volunteering.
Moninne Griffith, chief executive of Belong To and co-director of Trans Equality Together, said the decision sends a message to trans people “that they are not welcome in the rugby community” and would have “deep-reaching negative consequences across society”.