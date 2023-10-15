Several hundred people attended a vigil for Israel outside Belfast City Hall today which prayed for all innocents affected since the deadly Hamas terror attack on the Jewish state.

​March of Life, an international Jewish holocaust memorial organisation, was moved to act after Hamas killed 1,300 Israelis in a single day, on 7 October.

The Hamas terror attack – the worst in the history of the state – injured a further 3,300 Israelis and saw 150 of them taken hostage. Palestinian officials say 1,400 people have since died in Israeli retaliatory airstrikes.

Mike McNally, Director of March Of Life UK told those assembled at city hall on Sunday afternoon that the Hamas attack was the single greatest death toll of Jews since the Holocaust.

DUP peer Peter Weir addressing the vigil for Israel at Belfast City Hall on Sunday 15 October. Picture By: Arthur Allison: Pacemaker.

Those gathered went on to pray for all innocents caught up in the Israel-Hamas conflict over the past week.

Mr McNally told those present: "On the 7 of October 2023 Hamas attacked southern Israel via land and air. The terrorist group brutally murdered, men, women and children…. whole families, …innocent civilians living in the area close by. I will spare the details of what is being reported as we have young people present. Never since the Holocaust have so many jews lost their life’s in one day.

"We are gathered here now to pray for peace in Israel, and for all innocents caught up in the war this week and in the weeks ahead.

"We also want to take a stand against antisemitism in our own nation and worldwide, but especially in Europe."

The vigil for Israel at Belfast City Hall in the wake of the Hamas terror attack on the Jewish state. Picture By: Arthur Allison: Pacemaker.

He said there is already a rise in antisemitic attacks across the globe due to what is happening in Israel.

"There are Jews all over the world that have no interest in Israel’s politics and are aware of its failures, but they will be persecuted, some of them will be murdered, just simply for being Jewish, this is something we must not allow in our nation or any other nation.

"We must stand up against antisemitism in all its forms, especially the ones hiding behind anti Zionism.

"We are praying also for those innocent Palestinians, who have been caught in the crossfire and are being used as human shields by Hamas terrorists."

DUP peer Peter Weir addressing the prayer vigil for Israel at Belfast City Hall on Sunday 15 October. Picture By: Arthur Allison: Pacemaker.

He added: "Hamas will not stop at murdering the Jews it will move on to destroy any life that does not conform to its corrupt values of intolerance and control. Hamas is worse than the Nazis, it is ISIS, it has learnt new ways "to manipulate and control people. We see the effects of that control even in our own city this morning and in London, Manchester and beyond this weekend.

"With our partners represented here today, and others throughout Northern Ireland, we have come onto the streets of Belfast to pray for Israel and also to tell Israel’s citizens “You are not alone.”

The prayer vigil lasted about 45 minutes and saw readings of psalms and prayers.

It was also address by DUP peer Lord Peter Weir of Ballyholme and was attended by Gerald Steinberg, President of the Belfast Jewish Community.

People at a rally in Dublin in support of Israe on Sunday 15 October 2023. PA Photo.

A candle was lit in memory of those who were killed. The event ended with the singing of the Israeli national anthem, Hatikvah.

North Down DUP councillor Peter Martin was one of those who attended.

"It was a very dignified event and I felt it was important to be present to take part in it," he said.

Several witnesses said four to six youths draped in Palestinian flags attempted to disrupt the vigil by approaching from behind the Belfast City Hall gates and began chanting slogans in Arabic.

Witnesses said that the PSNI quickly arrived and spoke with them after which they were quiet.

Also yesterday, hundreds of people attended a rally and march organised by the Ireland Israel Alliance (IIA) in Dublin in support of Israel.

Jackie Goodall, from the IIA, said: "Thousands of Israelis murdered, countless more injured.

"Israeli men, women, children and elderly kidnapped into Gaza and executed. Mass murder and at a peace concert. Jewish babies beheaded and burned. Calls for global jihad against Jews around the world. This is the evil being inflicted upon Israel by Hamas. Now, more than ever, we must stand with Israel unapologetically."