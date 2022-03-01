Johnny Fletcher's sister Katie Bleakley with his best friend and former UDR colleague John McClure

John McClure grew up along with Mr Fletcher in the village of Garrison in Co Fermanagh, both joining the UDR in the early years of the Troubles.

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the 43-year-old’s murder.

Mr McClure, 88, said he marked it by laying a wreath where Mr Fletcher was murdered. It followed a service in Garrison on Sunday attended by Mr Fletcher’s 92-year-old sister Katie Bleakley, who came over from England.

The News Letter from March 2 details the murder of two UDR men 12 hours apart in Lurgan and Garrison

Mr McClure said it had been an emotional few days: “It doesn’t feel like 50 years ago, it feels like five years ago.”

At a time when UDR men were being targeted by the Provisional IRA, Mr McClure and his family along with two other UDR men were forced out of the area.

He said: “I had to move away from Garrison, I do be back about it, but not back to live.”

Mr McClure rented his home to Elizabeth Kilfedder and her family, who wanted to move away from the conflict in Belfast. The 60-year-old mother-of-five was killed when a bomb detonated outside the bedroom window of the house on June 1, 1975.

Mr McClure said: “We never knew why they killed her, nobody ever claimed responsibility.”

