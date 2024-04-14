It was a spectacular Grand National says Ulster businessman who sponsored it

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Peter Fitzgerald CBE, the founder and owner of Randox, said that this year was a “spectacular” race at Aintree.

It is the eighth year that his business, based in Crumlin, has been the lead sponsor at arguably the world’s most famous jump race.

On Saturday Dr Fitzgerald played host to hundreds of distinguished guests, ranging from the UTV presenter and equine enthusiast Pamela Ballantine to the Conservative MP and chair of his party’s influential 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady, at the Golden Miller suite in Aintree, with a prime spot overlooking the course.

Dr Peter FitzGerald, founder of Randox Health, at Aintree Racecourse in 2016 when Randox's sponsorship of the Grand National from 2017 was unveiled

When asked about the day by the News Letter, a delighted Dr Fitzgerald – who shuttled back and forth between his reception and the enclosure – gave a simple reply: “It was another spectacular Grand National.”

The day had numerous elements of interest to Northern Ireland: a tip by the Ulster racing great Sir AP McCoy, for the horse I Am Maximus, won the main race, while the owner-jockey David Maxwell, who grew up in Downpatrick, finished in a remarkable sixth place on his own horse – no owner-rider has won the national since 1883.

I Am Maximus was ridden by jockey Paul Townend and the trainer was Willie Mullins.

The Randox reception gathering got tips from the Irish former jockey Ruby Walsh, who cited Delta Work as his bet to win, the horse that in fact came in second.

Racegoers at the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool on Saturday. The main race had the "most wonderful finish" said the Ulster jockey great AP McCoy. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

"It was the most wonderful finish," said Sir Tony McCoy of the main race. "I've never seen so many horses in with a chance of winning the Grand National so late in the race. What an incredible race - just a brilliant spectacle."

Maxwell was delighted with his ride and declared in the post-race celebrations how “that was as much fun as you can have with your trousers on”.

Randox Laboratories was founded by Dr Fitzgerald, a biochemist who plays polo, more than 40 years ago. It is now one of the biggest companies in the province, and has been the main sponsor of the Grand National since 2016.