It’ll be a great honour to be Queen: Camilla

In a conversation with presenter Emma Barnett about her work with victims of domestic violence, Camilla said she would not “give up mid-channel”, saying she hopes to continue “doing it for a lifetime”.

The Queen issued her royal seal of approval for the duchess to use the title of Queen when her husband, the Prince of Wales, becomes King, when she marked her 70th year on the throne earlier this month.

Speaking to Barnett at Clarence House for ‘Woman’s Hour’ and ‘BBC Breakfast’, where she was reunited with Diana Parkes, whose daughter Joanna Simpson was killed by her husband in 2010, Camilla said: “Of course it’s a great honour (becoming Queen Consort), it couldn’t be anything else. But it does help it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duchess of Cornwall, who has said it will be a "great honour" to become Queen Consort and the position will help her to highlight the causes she supports. Picture Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

“I’m going to keep up with these causes. You know if I start something like this, I’m not going to give up mid-channel, I’m just going to keep going to try and help the likes of people like Diana … I hope I should be doing it for a lifetime.”

The duchess has previously cited Ms Parkes as the inspiration behind her work with domestic abuse victims, according to the BBC.

During the interview, she called for more action to tackle violence against women.

“We do need to help culture change. And I think we have to start at the beginning, I think children at school have got to be taught respect,” the duchess said.

“We have got to go back to the beginnings and … just build up this idea that you have to have respect for human beings, it’s lack of respect.

“It’s treating women like chattels and people thinking they can get away with it. I’m sure a lot of people do it and think that there’s nothing wrong.

“I don’t think (the issue of abuse has) got any better. I think the lockdown was terrible because people actually couldn’t escape. And you see the numbers have gone up.

“But on the other hand, I think it’s drawn a lot of people’s attention to it. I think it’s talked about much more now.”