It’s my duty to help: Ukrainian woman at refugee advice centre

Galyna Valvenkina left her home in Zhytomyr, a city about 80 miles west of the capital Kyiv, 10 days after the Russian invasion.

Ms Valvenkina and her husband, who is originally from Londonderry, spent a week travelling across Europe before reaching Dublin.

Now living in Northern Ireland, the teacher is volunteering at the first Ukrainian assistance centre to open in the Province.

Volunteer Ukrainian interpreter Galyna Valvenkina from Zhytomyr in Ukraine poses at the Ukrainian Assistance Centre at The Cecil Ward Building in Belfast. Picture date: Monday April 11, 2022.

The Belfast City Council-owned facility on Linenhall Street in Belfast, which offers a one-stop-shop service for refugees looking for information on how to access key services, is one of several that will operate across Northern Ireland.

“We escaped war, we stayed 10 days there but then it started, these unbearable sirens, constant sirens, we had to rush to the cellar,” said Ms Valvenkina.

“So, we decided we would go to Northern Ireland because my husband’s brother lives here and my husband is from Derry.

“We used to live here. So that’s why we’re here.”

She said she felt compelled to offer to help at the advice centre.

“I’m here because it’s my duty to help my people in Ukraine,” she said.

“I’m a teacher, I speak Ukrainian, Russian, English.

“So, when my sister-in-law told me and asked me if I could go, I said of course, so that’s why I’m here volunteering to translate and interpret.”

Ms Valvenkina said her journey out of Ukraine was like something from a Second World War movie.

“It was a terrible journey,” she said.

“We used the evacuation trains, they were packed with women and children, thousands and thousands. It took us one week to get from Zhytomyr to Dublin.

“But people were helpful and supportive. We were met by volunteers from the church at the Ukrainian border and they gave us shelter.

“Then we crossed the border and Polish volunteers were extremely helpful. They gave us shelter and food and everything.

“It was all free trains, but they were packed with people. It was like some terrible film about the Second World War, seriously.”

Ms Valvenkina said an overriding priority motivated all those fleeing her homeland.

“They just want to be safe,” she said.

The Red Cross is helping to operate the new advice centres.

As well as Belfast, facilities are opening in Ballymena, Newry and Craigavon.

Sharon Sinclair, the Northern Ireland director for the Red Cross, said they were expecting people arriving from Ukraine to be deeply traumatised by what they have experienced.

Ms Sinclair said it was the largest refugee crisis of this century.

“We know this is a very traumatised group of people,” she said.