Some timings at The Open on Saturday are to be adjusted to accommodate a loyalist band parade, organisers of the golf tournament have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Portrush Sons of Ulster are holding an event in the Northern Irish town which is currently hosting The Open.

Some 77 marching bands and 2,000 people are expected to attend the parade from 8.30pm to 11pm around Portrush town centre on Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile an estimated 280,000 people, a record attendance for The Open outside St Andrew’s, are in town for the tournament at the nearby Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Mark Darbon, chief executive of the Royal & Ancient (R&A), has said there will be “marginal adjustments” of about 15 minutes to the golf tee-times on Saturday to try to ensure both events can take place in a “seamless” way.

“We recognise that when we bring The Open Championship to town, we are a guest in the community in which we operate,” he said.

“On many occasions, there are concurrent events that take place around the action that we are very focused on here, within the walls of the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, recognising the events that are taking place on Saturday, we have worked really collaboratively with the organisers and across multi-agency groups to ensure, primarily, that both events can run as seamlessly as possible.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy on the second green today during a practice round ahead of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush. 'Marginal adjustments' of about 15 minutes to the golf tee-times on Saturday have been made so that The Open and a loyalist band parade can take place

“We are making a slight tweak to tee times to try and finish – it’s not dramatic, maybe 15 minutes or so earlier.

“At the same time, this is an outdoor sport; the weather can play a big role.

“It’s very difficult to be precise on finishing times, but we are looking at some marginal adjustments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Darbon was asked at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon about reports that the organisers of the band parade had been offered £20,000 to postpone their event, which was rejected.

Responding, he said the R&A is contributing to “some incremental costs” to support the “seamless operation of both events”.