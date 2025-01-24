In the UK 46 million people experience panic attacks each year.

​It had been an utterly terrifying experience that grey day in January 2000. I was hurrying to a hair appointment, and I simply froze in the salon doorway. Suddenly, my heart raced, I was gripped with fear. I could do nothing but turn and run.

A poll of 1,000 Northern Irish adults found that 23 percent of the general adult population experienced anxiety that interfered with their daily lives, with 48 per cent admitting they kept their anxiety feelings a secret. Northern Ireland has the highest rate of mental health problems in the UK, with the legacy of the Troubles being a contributing factor. In the UK 46 million people experience panic attacks each year.

When my panic began, I was facing significant challenges providing full-time care for my sick mother, who was exhibiting increasingly difficult behaviour (which I later discovered was due to Alzheimer's disease,) I’d also been the victim of an armed robbery. Additionally, my romantic relationship had recently broken up, life felt tough, the panic attacks increased. Finally, agoraphobia began to set in. It's often described as a fear of going outside, but it's more accurately a fear of experiencing panic symptoms in public.

Over time, I consulted with my GP; however, I didn’t like the way the anti-anxiety medication made me feel and subsequently chose to pursue a more natural route.

And so, I began to explore every anxiety-relief therapy known to man, including reflexology, homeopathy, hypnosis, CBD oil, faith healing, CBT therapy, and Emotional Freedom Tapping (EFT). Some methods were unconventional.

One therapist had me visualise my worries, then pretend to pack them into a bag. She took me out into the garden and instructed me to bury them. As I stood amongst her daisies, channelling Marcel Marceau, digging a pretend hole, I knew I’d reached the end of my alternative therapy road.

Reflexology and EFT helped, but Dr Claire Weekes' books provided the most relief, and more recently, Dr Julie Smith's books and videos.

Interestingly, one of the most valuable insights I gained into understanding my anxiety, was free and unsolicited. It was a quote from a Christmas cracker I pulled some years ago. Something in my head equated the two and I realised it described exactly how my panic works.

Whenever I had to go somewhere, panic attacks would kick in, I'd experience frequent bathroom trips, sweating, heart palpitations, and fears of embarrassing myself somehow. These symptoms made me withdraw from events in fear, leading to more unhappiness

While I’m not entirely panic-free, I learned that facing panic is crucial to overcoming it. Avoiding unpleasant feelings worsens symptoms. It's not the event itself that causes fear, but your catastrophic thinking beforehand.