When President Macron, gave Catherine, Princess of Wales, a flirty wink at a star-studded state banquet on his recent visit to the UK, eyebrows were raised, and the moment went viral.

Whilst winking at the Princess and giving her a hand-kiss earlier on his arrival doesn’t breach royal protocol, many found it disrespectful and rude - particularly as their spouses, Prince William and Macron’s wife, Brigitte, were seated on the other side of the table.

The sight of a married head of state engaging in a flirtatious exchange with a married Princess provided ample fodder for discussion, which leads me to pose the question: is it ever okay to flirt when you’re married?

According to marriage guidance advice, flirting - even if harmless - can lead to a partner feeling insecure and betrayed. It can imply that you don’t value your relationship and have disregard for your spouse’s feelings.

This can erode self-esteem and create an atmosphere of doubt and suspicion in the relationship.

There is also the potential for things to escalate, particularly if there is already an underlying attraction. The dopamine rush of external validation can become addictive, diverting attention away from the marital relationship. It appears married flirting may be a dangerous business.

Kimberly Smith, a mental health counsellor, says: “Flirting while married is like watering someone else’s garden while neglecting your own.”

Ultimately, the question “Is it ever okay to flirt when married?” is subjective - it depends on the boundaries unique to each relationship.

William and Kate’s marriage appears to be solid. They faced her devastating illness together, and she conquered it with William’s support.

The Macrons’ marriage, on the other hand, has been under much scrutiny – particularly since the video emerged of Brigitte pushing Macron not-so-gently in the face. It looks like their garden may currently be in need of irrigation.

As for President Macron’s royal wink? A wink can convey many things — it’s a conspiratorial gesture between two people, a shared secret between the winker and the winked-at.

Perhaps it was Macron’s way of cheering Kate on at her first state banquet in over two years since her illness. Maybe it was his way of saying, “You’ve got this.”

With ‘Winkgate,’ he managed to inject an “Ooh la la!” moment into a stuffy, rigid banquet, providing us with a flash of global amusement.

A wink doesn’t always have to carry flirtatious connotations.

In fact, Macron was also seen winking at King Charles during his speech, when Charles mentioned the cultural ties between the UK and France - and how a Frenchman, William the Conqueror, began building Windsor Castle more than 900 years ago, and his son, William, has made Windsor his home.

