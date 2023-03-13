Paul, whose son David – like James – has Down’s Syndrome, said that “Hollywood loves a story with a happy ending” after the Belfast actor got his hands on an Academy Award as star of the film ‘An Irish Goodbye’.

The award came on his 31st birthday prompting Paul to say: “That’s the icing on the birthday cake of Oscar winner James Martin."

Paul has a personal interest in James’ rise to stardom as Paul’s son is a member of same drama group Babosh who meet at the Belvoir Players Theatre in Belfast.

The theatre company was set up more than 20 years ago for children with learning disabilities.

James, a former pupil of Harberton Special School in Belfast who works in Starbucks in the city centre, told the BBC's Today programme on Monday: "It doesn't matter if you have Down's Syndrome, as long as you're doing what you do. I do what I can to be funny."

The Mencap ambassador added: "I'm the first person with Down's Syndrome not just getting a Bafta but also getting an Oscar, especially in the time of my birthday – it's just fantastic.

"My drama group to me is very important – I've been doing drama a long time. But not just drama, Mencap and Starbucks too, fingers crossed."

(From L) Irish actor Ross White, Irish actor James Martin, Irish actor Seamus O'Hara, and Irish director Tom Berkeley attend the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Arts Council of Northern Ireland congratulated the cast and crew of An Irish Goodbye giving special mention to James Martin and Ross White who they say were “representing the best of NI arts and film at the Oscars”.

James’ first big TV appearance came when he landed the lead role in the BBC drama ‘Ups and Downs’ alongside actress Susan Lynch. He went on to star in ITV drama Marcella featuring Anna Friel before being cast in An Irish Goodbye.

Discussing his acting inspiration, James said: “I have always enjoyed watching Robert De Niro but the success of actors from Northern Ireland like James Nesbitt, Jamie Dornan and Liam Neeson proved to me that people from here could make it.”