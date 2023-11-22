James McHenry: 19th century American novelist born in Larne will be remembered by Ulster History Circle blue plaque

Dr James McHenry, who was the first writer to introduce an Ulster-Scots family into American literature, will become the 271st person to be recognised with an Ulster History Circle blue plaque.

The unveiling ceremony will take place in Larne on Friday and coincides with Ulster-Scots Language Week.

Dr James McHenry, who was born in the town in 1785, became a novelist, editor and playwright in the United States, but returned to live in his native Co Antrim.

It was while working as US Consul for Londonderry that he caught a chill which led to his death in 1845. He is buried in the Smiley family plot at St Cedma’s cemetery in Larne.

An artist's sketch of novelist Dr James McHenry

McHenry is regarded as one of the founders of ‘American frontier Gothic’ literature and as an editor he was one of the first to introduce the literary world to poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Another of his claims to fame is that he was the first novelist to introduce an Ulster-Scots family into American literature, which he did in 1823 with the Fraziers of Co Londonderry in the novel the ‘Wilderness’.

His novel ‘O’Halloran’, or ‘The Insurgent Chief’, was based on the events of the 1798 Rebellion which he witnessed at first hand as a young boy in his native Larne where Presbyterians played a major part in the insurgency.

He and his wife and family lived in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh and among his acquaintances was fellow-writer Edgar Allan Poe.

The plaque in his honour will be the 271st plaque unveiled by the Ulster History Circle and will be located at the Carnegie Arts Centre on Larne’s Victoria Road where it will be unveiled by Deputy Lieutenant of County Antrim Jane Allen.

Representatives of the local civic community, Ulster-Scots groups and from the US Consulate are among those expected to attend.

Chris Spurr, chairman of the Ulster History Circle, said: “James McHenry’s life is bookended by his birth and death in Larne, but it was in America that he became recognised as a significant 19th century literary figure.