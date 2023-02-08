Jason Fox of 'SAS: Who Dares Wins' brings Special Forces insight show to Belfast

Around 1,000 fans of the military veteran, adventurer, author and television presenter packed into a sold-out Ulster Hall to hear ‘Foxy’ talk about the gruelling special forces selection process, his service in Afghanistan and his subsequent battle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Fans of Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins programme were also delighted to hear a few behind-the-scenes stories from the hit TV show.

The ‘Life at the Limit’ tour will take 46-year-old Fox to 24 venues across the UK during January and February.

Although the operational activities of the special forces, including the Special Air Service and Special Boat Service, are shrouded in secrecy, the stage show gives a flavour of the physical and mental strength required to pass selection, as well as insight into some of the state-of-the-art military hardware and highly specialised training being utilised by the UK’s most elite troops.

Fox is open about both the highs of the adrenaline rush he experienced during the fierce fighting in Afghanistan and the lows of coping with the aftermath – including his eventual medical discharge due to PTSD in 2012 after 20 years’ military service.

Having joined the Royal Marines as a 16-year-old in 1992, he made the grade for special forces service with the SBS and began that phase of his career in 2001.

His stint on reality television commenced in 2015 when he was invited to become one of the training instructors for SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Jason Fox stage tour promo 2023

The show has proved a huge success and has just started its eighth series.

Fox has also been involved in making documentaries examining drug cartels in Mexico and South America, filming charity fund-raising challenges – including his five-man crew’s record-breaking row across the Atlantic, a trek to the North Pole and a 2,000-mile kayak journey along the Yukon River through Canada and Alaska – raising thousands of pounds for ex-services and mental health charities.

His books include ‘Battle Scars' and ‘Life Under Fire’.