Jet2.com and Jet2holidays add more flights and holidays to trio of Italian favourites

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have today announced a significant expansion of their Italian programmes, with thousands of extra seats going on sale to Sardinia, Sicily and Verona across both Summer 24 and 25.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s largest tour operator and third largest airline has added capacity from across eight UK airports, giving customers and independent travel agents even more choice when it comes to reaching this trio of Italian delights.

In response to demand for beach holidays and city breaks to Sicily, as well as its culture, cuisine, dramatic landscapes, mighty Mount Etna and stunning beaches, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have added flights and holidays for Summer 24 and Summer 25.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The companies have extended the Summer 24 season right through to mid-November by adding a number of flights to Sicily from Manchester and London Stansted.

For Summer 25, a series of additional April flights have been also put on sale to Sicily from Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford and London Stansted, perfectly timed for Easter.

For late Summer 25, additional November flights have also been added to Sicily from Birmingham, Manchester and London Stansted.

With Sardinia offering customers the most authentic of Italian experiences and appearing on many people’s bucket list of must-see European beach destinations, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have added more September, October and November flights for late-Summer 24 from Manchester Airport and more November flights for late-Summer 24 from London Stansted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the companies have extended the Summer 25 season to Sardinia by introducing a range of flights from April, perfectly timed for Easter, from Birmingham, Manchester and London Stansted Airports.

The additional flights and holidays on sale by UK airport are:

 Belfast International – Verona (September 2025)

 Birmingham – Sicily (April and November 2025, Sardinia (April, May 2025), Verona (April,

May 2025)

 East Midlands – Verona (October 2024 and 2025).

 Edinburgh – Verona (October 2024, April 2025, October 2025) and Sicily (April 2025)

 Leeds Bradford – Verona (October 2024 and 2025).

Verona

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

 Manchester – Sicily (November 2024 and 2025), Sardinia (September/October/November

2024, April/May 2025 and September/October 2025) and Verona (April 2025).

 Newcastle International – Verona (October 2024 and 2025).

 London Stansted – Sicily (October 2024, October 2025 and November 2025) and Sardinia

(November 2024 and April/May 2025).

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Our Italian programme is enjoying strong demand, which comes as no surprise when you consider the stunning beach holiday and city break options that it offers customers and independent travel agents.

Verona Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sicily, Sardinia and Verona are a trio of Italian delights, and today’s announcement represents a significant expansion of all three

destinations.

"Based on the demand we are seeing, we expect these flights and holidays to sell very quickly, as customers look to escape to these magical destinations.”