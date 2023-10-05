Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The programme has been put on sale today in response to strong demand for Summer Sun – and means customers and independent travel agents in Northern Ireland can book ahead.

In total the airline has put 21 sunshine destinations on sale from Belfast International Airport, making it Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ largest ever Summer Sun programme to operate from the airport.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flights and holidays have gone on sale to popular sunshine destinations in the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia, and Portugal, offering fantastic choice across the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and Europe.

The airline say the programme has been put on sale today in response to strong demand from customers wanting to book ahead and get their much-deserved Summer 25 holidays locked in.

This expanded programme offers customers in Northern Ireland enormous flexibility, and as the leading airline and tour operator to many of these destinations, the companies will fly more than 50 departing weekly flights from Belfast International Airport during peak periods in Summer 25.

Key Summer Sun highlights for 2025 from Belfast International Airport include:

21 sun destinations on sale (peak number of flights per week in brackets)

Antalya (3), Bodrum (1), Dalaman (3), Tenerife (6), Lanzarote (4), Fuerteventura (1), Gran Canaria (2), Reus (4), Alicante (5), Malaga (3), Palma (Majorca) (6), Ibiza (3), Menorca (1), Faro (Algarve) (4), Crete (Heraklion) (2), Rhodes (2), Zante (1), Paphos (1), Dubrovnik (1), Malta (1), Verona (1)

Over 50 departing weekly flights during peak periods

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The airline says that today’s announcement means that customers can look forward to a Summer 25 holiday and experience the VIP customer service that has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays continually grow whilst repeatedly winning high-profile accolades.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing strong demand from customers and independent travel agents wanting to book their Summer Sun early and get the best availability and choice.

"As the UK’s largest tour operator, we have listened to what our customers are telling us and reacted by putting our Summer 25 Sun programme on sale from Belfast International Airport nice and early.

“By going on sale today, we are giving customers the chance to lock in the price of their holiday now, have their pick of the best choice of destinations, hotels, rooms and flights, and spread the cost. Our Summer 25 Sun programme represents our largest programme to date from Belfast International Airport, and the size and scale of this means customers in Northern Ireland have lots of choice and flexibility when it comes to getting away.”