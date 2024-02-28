Jim Boyce says no one from IFA has reached out to him after Windsor Park 'snub' on Tuesday evening

Jim Boyce, a former vice-president of Fifa, said the incident on Tuesday night ‘hurt me greatly’. Pic: Aidan O’Reilly/Pacemaker Press

Mr Boyce said he felt hurt and insulted ahead of the Northern Ireland women’s Nations League game when he was turned away from the George Best Lounge.

The ex-Irish Football Association president, and honorary life member of the association, had expected to catch up with some old friends from Uefa who were in Belfast to assess progress on the Casement Park project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The function was also attended by the First and Deputy First Ministers, Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little Pengelly, and GAA president Jarlath Burns.

While Mr Boyce would normally access the George Best Lounge on international match days, on this occasion he was directed to an alternative lounge away from the gathering.

"I’ve never felt so insulted in all my life. To be honest I also felt very hurt. I have always tried to do my best for the Irish Football Association and football in Northern Ireland and for this to happen I’m shocked,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

When contacted by the News Letter on Wednesday, Mr Boyce said no one from the IFA had reached out to him since the perceived snub.

“I haven’t heard anything from anybody,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was something that hurt me greatly, but as far as I am concerned it is over”.

In the original interview, he said: “I couldn’t care less even if I wasn’t in a lounge. I come to the matches to support Northern Ireland and see old friends.

“It’s the fact that some of the Uefa officials who are here are people that I know and I would have liked to have caught up with them yet as honorary life president of the Irish FA I wasn’t given the opportunity to meet them.

“Whether the IFA wanted to keep me out in case I was asked my opinion about certain matters I don’t know because they would be aware if asked I would give my opinion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It wouldn’t happen anywhere else in the world where the honorary life president of the association is refused admission to the official gathering. Seemingly it was only for Uefa officials, the delegation from the GAA and the politicians as well as current Irish FA officials.”