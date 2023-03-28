Ulster actor James Nesbitt with Cllr Julie Gilmour and Alderman Stephen Ross.

Christmas came early to the area as Abbeytown Square was transformed into a film set for a new Sky Christmas film ‘Joy to the World’ starring NI actor James Nesbitt and award-winning English actor Timothy Spall.

The Christmas comedy-drama is based around the story of 12-year-old Mikey Collins and two Santa Clauses – one of whom is on the run having just robbed a bank and the other who has fallen from his sleigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After stumbling on the two characters Mikey desperately wants to get his hands on the bank robbing Santa’s cash to give his family the Christmas they have always dreamed of.

James Nesbitt said of his role: “It is incredibly exciting to be back in Belfast and part of something that is both funny, heart-warming and yet which also holds a mirror up to society.

"The script lifts your spirits while brilliantly addressing the cost of living crisis affecting so many families in the UK and Ireland right now."

The Coleraine-born actor, who starred alongside Spall in Lucky Break, the 2001 prison escape drama, added: “It’s also a joy to be reunited with my old cell mate Timothy Spall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Potter star, Timothy Spall, added:” I’m delighted to be involved with this unique festive adventure. It’s a rare thing that a story has the perfect mixture of social commentary grit, suspense, emotional bite and original comedy, plus a myriad of Santas (one of them possibly the real one)!”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross said: “It is great to welcome this Sky production to our borough. Filming in Northern Ireland as a whole has really taken off over the last number of years and for Monkstown to be part of this prestigious production is a great boost for the local residents.”